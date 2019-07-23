WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins replaced a popular Superstar in OC segment on Raw Reunion

HBK, Seth Rollins, and Triple H.

What's the story?

Taking all the reactions into account, it's safe to say that the Raw Reunion episode was a successful outing for the WWE.

The highly-publicized show saw the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and many other WWE legends involved in various segments.

One of the highlight reel segments of the night featured D-Generation X, The Kliq, The OC FKA The Club and Seth Rollins. However, The Beast Slayer may not have been the original choice.

In what could be perceived as a botch, WWE's SmackDown preview mentioned Ricochet as the superstar who was a part of the angle that aired on Raw Reunion.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles faced each other on the Raw Reunion show. The match, though, was just a precursor to having a nostalgic moment.

The bout never really took off due to the interferences of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Styles, Anderson and Gallows, rechristened The Original Club, seemed to have the numerical advantage over Rollins until D-Generation X came to the aid of the former Universal Champion.

Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Seth Rollins backed up The OC despite a 'too sweet' gesture from the heels. The OC brought chairs into the equation before Road Dogg, X-Pac, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash came out to tip the scales in the favour of the babyfaces.

The heart of the matter

WWE's preview for SmackDown Live may have probably given away the company's original plan for the Raw segment, or it may just have been a botch from one of the writers. Here's what was posted under the point that focussed on Michaels returning to SmackDown as a special guest commentator:

Just one night after DX and The Kliq joined forces to help Ricochet run off The OC on Raw Reunion, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be joining the commentary team on SmackDown LIVE.

What kind of insight will HBK bring to the blue brand?

Screenshot of the preview.

What's next?

Ricochet was absent on this week's Raw, which was odd considering he's embroiled in a feud against Styles for the US Championship. We still don't know why the former US Champion was kept off TV but WWE seemed to have taken the safer route and had a more established star in Rollins as part of the major segment.