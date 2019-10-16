WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins to be pulled from match at Crown Jewel

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Rumors 2.76K // 16 Oct 2019, 04:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins is a true workhorse

Per f4wonline, the WWE is likely to pull Seth Rollins from the 5-on-5 Team Hogan vs. Team Flair match-up which takes place at the upcoming Crown Jewel event.

Apparently, Rollins will only compete in one match at Crown Jewel, and that would be his Universal Title defense against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

The WWE could very well change its original plans for The Architect

Per previous announcements put forth by WWE, Seth Rollins had been advertised to be competing in not one but two matches at Crown Jewel.

Reigning WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins would defend his title in a 1-on-1 Falls Count Anywhere match against Bray Wyatt, besides serving as the Captain of Team Hogan in the 5-on-5 match.

Both aforementioned matches have been scheduled to transpire at Crown Jewel, however, Rollins’ participation in the latter match now seems unlikely.

Will Seth Rollins be better off focusing solely on his Universal Title match against Bray Wyatt?

F4wonline now reports that the WWE will potentially remove Seth Rollins from the 5-on-5 Team Hogan vs. Team Flair match.

One ought to note that Rollins had previously been confirmed to be the Captain of Team Hogan, and it’s unclear as of this time who’ll replace him if he’s pulled from said match.

Furthermore, it’s being noted that Rollins will compete at Crown Jewel, but only in one match – defending his Universal Title against the menacing “Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

As noted, Rollins’ Universal Title match-up against The Fiend will be feature the Falls Count Anywhere stipulation.

Advertisement

Moreover, fans can expect the WWE to reveal Rollins’ removal from the 5-on-5 match in the weeks to come on RAW and/or SmackDown episodes.

The WWE’s Crown Jewel event is all set to take place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 31st, 2019.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!