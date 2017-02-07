WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins vs. Triple H still on the cards for Wrestlemania 33

Things are looking good for Rollins to participate at Wrestlemania.

by Mike Diaz Breaking 07 Feb 2017, 22:12 IST

After re-injuring his knee during a skirmish with Samoa Joe last week, former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins’ chances of competing against Triple H are looking pretty good.

Seth Rollins hasn’t had the best year of his career as of late, as he was forced off WWE TV for six months after injuring his knee during a Live Event match that forced him to drop the WWE World Heavyweight title.

Now in the midst of his feud with Triple H, Rollins was attacked by the debuting Samoa Joe which caused him to re-injure that same knee. Though Rollins’ Wrestlemania status has been dicey, Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reports that the WWE is proceeding on with Rollins vs. Triple H at Mania.

Rollins was the hand-picked member of The Shield to become The Authority’s poster boy, pushed by Triple H to become the face of the company. After a string of disappointments, however, Hunter turned on Rollins and helped Kevin Owens take home the vacant Universal Title, sparking a feud between Rollins and his former mentor.

Here’s what Meltzer had to say about the Rollins vs. Triple H match-up at Wrestlemania after it was reported on RAW that the bout was in ‘serious doubt’:

"Seth is considered good for WrestleMania," Meltzer said. "So Triple H vs. Seth is on, and that's what they're working towards."

If Rollins is good to go for Wrestlemania, it definitely saves one of the most anticipated matches of the card. The match between Rollins and Triple H would be a big stepping stone for ‘The Architect’s’ career.

Hopefully, Rollins is good to go for Wrestlemania and his injury won’t divert him from being able to wrestle on ‘The Show Of Shows.’