WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins was supposed to face Samoa Joe at Fastlane

There are no assurances regarding whether Samoa Joe will wrestle on Fast Lane, or who he would face at WrestleMania.

Samoa Joe ambushed Rollins from behind on RAW

What’s the story?

According to a report in Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins was supposed to take on Samoa Joe at the Fastlane show in Milwaukee to be held in March.

However, Rollins’ injury is expected to keep him out at least until WrestleMania 33, and as of now, it is not known if Joe will wrestle at the PPV, or who he will face at WrestleMania.

In case you didn’t know…

Samoa Joe made his much-awaited debut on WWE as Triple H’s bounty hunter on Monday Night Raw. During a confrontation between The Game and Rollins, Joe halted Rollins in his tracks and ambushed him from behind. However, Rollins sustained an injury as Joe put him to sleep with a Coquina Clutch.

Later on, it was revealed that Rollins had indeed suffered a legitimate injury and had reinjured his right knee. Earlier in 2015, he had suffered a torn ACL, MCL and medial meniscus that kept him out for seven months. This time around, though, the injury was less severe as he has only torn his MCL.

The heart of the matter

With Joe doing his job a little too well, the new feud which was being planned by the WWE has come to a sudden halt. It is understood that the company had plans for Joe and Rollins and the two would square off at Fast Lane and probably at WrestleMania as well.

However, in the light of recent developments, things are not exactly going according to plan. Joe was brought into the main foray when he took on Roman Reigns in last week’s RAW show in Portland. He pinned Reigns with a little help from Braun Strowman to announce his arrival. But his feud with Rollins has been paused for the moment.

What’s next?

It is being speculated that the feud will continue as soon as Rollins makes his comeback from the injury. It could be at WrestleMania 33, provided Rollins is medically cleared. If not, he will take on Joe when he returns while Triple H is likely to get a new opponent. Joe, on the other hand, is likely to get a new opponent for Fast Lane.

Sportskeeda’s take

WWE is only teasing the idea that Rollins will miss out on the Show of Shows for the second consecutive year. Professional wrestling fans can only wait for his return as now they have two new great feuds to look out for - HHH vs. Rollins and Rollins vs. Joe.

