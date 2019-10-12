WWE Rumors: Sheamus set to return, future brand possibly revealed

Sheamus last competed in a match six months ago

Sheamus has not appeared on WWE television since he was separated from Cesaro in the Superstar Shake-Up in April 2019.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about whether he might have to retire due to a neck and spine injury, while the man himself admitted he is “in the dark” about his future during a recent interview.

Now, according to PW Insider’s Mike Johnson, the Irishman is due to be on the road again for WWE soon, as he is listed to be involved in a number of upcoming autograph sessions in RAW markets on the same day that the show is filmed.

What about the WWE draft?

The 2019 draft began on the October 11 episode of SmackDown and will continue on the October 14 episode of RAW.

Only 20 of the 30 Superstars and tag teams who were eligible to be drafted on the first night of the draft were told whether they will be moving to RAW or SmackDown, which means the other Superstars are now free agents.

Along with injured Superstars including Nia Jax and Ruby Riott, Sheamus was not listed as “draft-eligible” for either night of the draft.

That means, from a storyline perspective, he will be allowed to negotiate with either brand upon his return. However, in reality, this latest update seemingly confirms that he will be part of the RAW brand.

Future WWE storylines for Sheamus

Sheamus has won almost everything there is to win as a WWE Superstar, including the WWE Championship (x3), World Heavyweight Championship, United States Championship (x2), Raw Tag Team Championship (x4), SmackDown Tag Team Championship, King of the Ring (2010), Royal Rumble (2012) and Money In The Bank (2015).

Speaking on the E&C Pod of Awesomeness in August, he revealed that he wants to target the Intercontinental Championship when he makes his in-ring comeback.

“With Cesaro, we basically blitzed five titles – four Raw, one SmackDown – in two-and-a-half years, which was incredible. That IC title is the next on the list.”

United States Champion AJ Styles has already been confirmed as a member of the RAW roster, which means Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is almost certain to remain on SmackDown, so Sheamus may have to wait a while to get his wish.

