WWE Rumors: Shinsuke Nakamura to debut on the Raw after Wrestlemania 33, Goldberg to make an appearance?

Is "Strong Style" coming to Monday Night Raw?

A massive main roster debut coming after Wrestlemania?

What’s the story?

PWMania is reporting that WWE are aleady making tentative plans for the Raw after Wrestlemania 33. Rumours suggest that a possible Shinsuke Nakamura call-up has been discussed as well as an appearance by Goldberg to cement his elongated run in the company.

In case you didn’t know

Shinsuke Nakamura is a former 2-time NXT Champion. He signed with NXT in 2016 after a stellar career in Japan with New Japan Pro Wrestling where he is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and IWGP Intercontinental Champion amongst a host of other titles.

Nakamura made his NXT debut at NXT TakeOver: Dallas where he beat Sami Zayn before going on to beat Samoa Joe for the NXT Championship. Nakamura won the Championship twice, both times from Samoa Joe, before losing it to Bobby Roode at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio.

The heart of the matter

Nakamura is already an internation star and he isn’t getting any younger. A main-roster call-up for Nakamura should come as soon as possible because he is a once-in-a-generation talent who should be given the widest audience possible for his skills. Although his limited knowledge of English may be a hinderance on the main roster, his in-ring ability and charisma should more than make up for it.

As far as Goldberg is concerned, rumours suggest that his appearance on the Raw after Wrestlemania will be there so he can cement his extended run with WWE.

What’s next?

Although there have been rumours floating around regarding Nakamura’s debut, these should be taken with a pinch of salt since WWE’s plans can change at anytime and they constantly change in the lead up to shows, something that Dave Meltzer himself recently pointed out on Twitter.

Raw isn't written out until Friday before Monday, and even then it's changed constantly until going on the air. https://t.co/AKSPDhTyA7 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 19, 2017

Sportskeeda’s take

The Raw after Wrestlemania 33 will be the perfect time for Nakamura to make his main roster debut although it can be argues that SmackDown Live needs Nakamura more than Raw does. Raw already has a stacked card, including the recent addition of Samoa Joe, and the blue brand could really use some fresh blood at the top of the card.