WWE Rumors - Shows after WrestleMania 36 in jeopardy after latest order

WWE's shows after WrestleMania 36 could get cancelled due to the latest order made by authorities.

WWE have reportedly been taping matches and segments of WrestleMania 36 this week.

WrestleMania 36 is set to take place at the Performance Center

WWE's decision to move WrestleMania 36 to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, was made after the coronavirus pandemic. Due to CDC regulations stating that social distancing was important, WWE decided to host RAW, SmackDown and WrestleMania behind closed doors with no audience.

But, The Show of Shows could now be in jeopardy as the county in which the Performance Center is located has given a "stay at home" order to their residents from Thursday night. Full Sail University, where NXT is taped, is also in Orange County, which is where the Performance Center is in as well.

BREAKING: Mayor Buddy Dyer said Orange County is about to implement a #coronavirus stay-at-home order. He had been collaborating with the mayors of @StPeteFL and @CityofTampa in the hopes of issuing uniform orders at the same time to provide continuity along I-4. @TB_Times — Josh Solomon (@ByJoshSolomon) March 24, 2020

Reports have suggested that WWE have been taping segments and matches of WrestleMania 36 in advance due to the possibility of a complete lockdown. NoDQ have reported that WWE have already taped next week's RAW and SmackDown, the go-home shows for WrestleMania 36.

The county had previously issued a statement to the residents that only essential businesses were to be open.

WWE announced recently that WrestleMania 36 will be held over two days - April 4 and April 5, 2020. The Show of Shows will be held at the Performance Center for the very first time, while WWE also said that various other venues would be used for the show as well.

There are a few mouth-watering clashes in store for fans at WrestleMania 36. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar defends his title against Drew McIntyre, the winner of the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match. Edge will have his first singles match since his return, facing off against Randy Orton, while The Fiend will go up against John Cena. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who has held the title for a year, will face off against former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.