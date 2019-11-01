WWE Rumors: SmackDown in trouble post Crown Jewel backstage issue

SmackDown Live

WWE Superstars have a busy schedule this week as they travelled all the way across to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel PPV. SmackDown Superstars will have to travel back to the US after the Saudi Arabia PPV as they will be live on air on FOX on Friday night.

This would be very hard on the WWE Superstars as they would have very little sleep while the long journey is tiring as well. Reports before the show had suggested that WWE had got it planned to the T and that the SmackDown Superstars would be in time for the show, but things may have not worked out as well as WWE would have hoped for.

WWE Superstars to miss the SmackDown after Crown Jewel?

According to Fightful, there has been a delay in WWE Superstars leaving Saudi Arabia and that they could miss the SmackDown show. The report claims that the Superstars were on the plane for a long time and that delay could cause the Blue brand's wrestlers to miss the show.

The report further states that WWE are working on "backup strategies" for the Superstars to appear on the SmackDown after Crown Jewel in Buffalo, New York.

A majority of the male Superstars of the Blue brand were at Crown Jewel, apart from the likes of Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, and a few others.

The entire female division will be available, though, barring Lana and Lacey Evans, who were in Saudi Arabia.

What's in store for SmackDown after Crown Jewel?

Roman Reigns is advertised to face off against Baron Corbin in a singles match, following Reigns leading Team Hogan to victory at Crown Jewel.

New Universal Champion Bray Wyatt is to feature in a Miz TV segment, while The New Day are set to take on The Revival for the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

There's also going to be a six-woman tag team match where the team of Nikki Cross, Carmella and Dana Brooke face off against Bayley, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

