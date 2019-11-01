5 things WWE subtly told us at Crown Jewel 2019: Reason for surprising finish to match, possible heel turn, and more

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 01 Nov 2019, 02:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Crown Jewel

WWE's Crown Jewel PPV was fast-paced and easily the best Saudi Arabia PPV of the four that have been held so far. We saw a huge title change as Bray Wyatt "The Fiend" won the Universal title, defeating Seth Rollins.

Brock Lesnar retained his title in his match against debutant Cain Velasquez, while history was made at the show as WWE held their first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia.

Let's take a look at 5 things WWE subtly told us at Crown Jewel 2019.

#5 WWE tries to one-up UFC in Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez match

Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez

Brock Lesnar faced off against Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel, putting his WWE Championship on the line against the newcomer. The match between the two was Velasquez's debut match in WWE, which ended in quick time.

The match ended in just over two minutes with Lesnar landing the kimura lock submission move on Velasquez, following which Velasquez tapped and lost his debut match. The opening match of Crown Jewel did not quite live up to expectations as it ended rather quickly and was a surprising finish.

Also Read: Crown Jewel 2019: 5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar defeated Cain Velasquez to remain WWE Champion

Velasquez landed a few lofty blows and kicks at the start of the match, but Lesnar brought Velasquez down and put the submission hold on him. WWE, with the way the match ended, tried to one-up UFC with the MMA finish and perhaps showed them what they missed out on.

WWE perhaps used that finish to keep UFC/MMA fans who had tuned in to see Velasquez, interested in the show. This was a smart move by WWE to offer something different to WWE fans, as well as keep UFC fans interested.

Advertisement

And the beatdown that Lesnar gave Velasquez and Rey Mysterio following the match suggests that this is not the last we'll see of Lesnar and Velasquez together in a WWE ring.

1 / 5 NEXT