WWE Rumors: SmackDown Live Superstar getting new look and character change

SmackDown Live

What's the story?

SmackDown Live Superstar Liv Morgan is reportedly all set to get a character makeover, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The gimmick change was teased after Morgan cut a promo following a loss to Charlotte Flair on SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

This past week on SmackDown Live, Liv Morgan found herself at odds with Charlotte Flair, resulting in the two women settling it out in a match inside the squared circle. During Shane McMahon's Town Hall meeting, Charlotte and Morgan took shots at each other, as the latter didn't seem too thrilled with Flair heaping praise on Shane McMahon in an attempt to get on his good side.

Morgan and Charlotte ended up referring to each other as being fake. Unfortunately, Morgan submitted to the Figure Eight and lost the match. A post-match promo saw Liv snatching the headset off of Corey Graves and promising a change.

The heart of the matter

The promo led to speculation among fans regarding a possible character change for the former Riott Squad member. Morgan's recent social media posts had hinted at a change. Check out a recent post from her official Twitter handle:

Meltzer went on to compare Liv Morgan to UFC's Paige VanZant, as in someone who's regarded as not being an exceptional in-ring worker but is still a draw because of her looks and personality.

What's next?

It would be interesting to see whether Morgan embraces her darker side as we move ahead and whether she'll find championship success after the supposed gimmick change.

What are your thoughts on Liv Morgan? Do you think she could become a major draw on the SmackDown Live women's division? Sound off in the comments section!