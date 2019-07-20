WWE Rumors: Former WWE Champion turns down Raw Reunion invite

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 3.42K // 20 Jul 2019, 08:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer and 5-time WWE Champion Bret "The Hitman" Hart has reportedly declined WWE's offer to be a part of the upcoming Raw Reunion special edition. Hart joins fellow Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Bubba Ray Dudley as legends who turned down the offer.

In case you didn't know...

A short while ago, WWE announced that the July 22nd edition of Monday Night Raw will be a special Raw Reunion episode. Over the course of the past week, the company announced names of several Hall of Famers and legends who are going to appear on the show.

As of now, big names such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, Booker T, Christian, and Kevin Nash are confirmed to appear, alongside a string of other legends.

The heart of the matter

It was recently reported that All Elite Wrestling Announcer Jim Ross had rejected Vince McMahon's invitation to appear on the show, despite Tony Khan allowing him to do it. Additionally, current Ring of Honor Superstar Bubba Ray Dudley refused to appear too, though his Hall of Fame counterpart D-Von Dudley will be on the show.

Now, the legendary Canadian Superstar Bret Hart has rejected the offer to appear too, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline. No additional information has come out as to why Hart refused to be a part of the show. Hart was present at All Elite Wrestling's first show, Double Or Nothing, back in May. He had unveiled the AEW World Heavyweight title during the event, which will be contested for by Chris Jericho and Hangman Page at AEW All Out.

What's next?

The Raw Reunion special is going to emanate from the Amalie Arena in Tampa this Monday.

Are you excited for Raw Reunion? Sound off in the comments below!