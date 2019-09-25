WWE Rumors: SmackDown Live to be handed new name following debut on FOX

SmackDown debuts on FOX next week

Switch over

SmackDown Live makes the switch over to FOX next Friday night, and reports suggest that WWE are now looking to push The Blue Brand as their Flagship show. Even the likes of Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins have already been linked to a move to SmackDown Live as part of the WWE draft which takes place from October 11th.

Guys, try and enjoy tonight’s RAW. It’s the final time WWE’s going to view it as the “A” show. With the changes next week, SmackDown on FOX takes over as the prime brand. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 23, 2019

The end of SmackDown Live

SmackDown Live was the name handed to Shane McMahon's brand back in 2016 when the company decided to move SmackDown from Friday nights to Tuesday and present it live for the first time. Before this, SmackDown would be pre-taped on a Tuesday night and air on a Friday which effected their ratings on a regular basis, so WWE found a way to fix it.

The name SmackDown Live has come under fire many times since Raw has been live since it began airing more than 25 years ago, but it has never been called Raw Live. Also, SmackDown Live is not streamed live at least twice a year when the company travels to the United Kingdom, so it really is technically false advertising.

Unveiling a new name

According to a report by PWInsider, when SmackDown Live moves over to FOX next Friday night it will also be given a new name. Tonight on SmackDown will be the last time anyone utters the name SmackDown Live since it will now revert back to the old name of "WWE Friday Night SmackDown" and also be given a new logo.

This is what SmackDown was called when it was pre-recorded and aired on a Friday night up until 2016, but this will be the first time that SmackDown has been live at the end of the week.

Do you think WWE is right to change the name? Have your say in the comments section below.

