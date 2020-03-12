WWE Rumors - SmackDown moved to the Performance Center amidst Coronavirus fear

WWE SmackDown Live is set to take place at the WWE Performance Center if the latest rumors are to be believed

A major development regarding the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown is out. As per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, SmackDown has been moved to the WWE Performance Center amidst fears of Coronavirus. Check out the tweet below:

Smackdown has been moved to the WWE Performance Center, and I'm told WWE is considering this for several upcoming events. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 12, 2020

The Coronavirus is a global pandemic that was first reported in Wuhan, China in December 2019. As of March 11, 2020, around 125,000 cases of Coronavirus affected persons have been reported. The outbreak was declared a pandemic by World Health Organization on March 11.

WWE had recently released a statement regarding the possibility of their biggest show of the year, WrestleMania being affected by the outbreak. Stephanie McMahon had stated that WWE always keeps the safety of its Superstars as well as the WWE Universe as its first priority.

“The health and safety of not only our fan base, but also our superstars, really does come first. We don’t want to put anyone in a bad situation ever, regardless of the circumstance. Those are not risks worth taking.”

Several major events in the USA have already been cancelled because of the pandemic, and there's a fear among the fans that WrestleMania 36 will also be called off.

With WWE possibly moving SmackDown to the Performance Center, and the rumor that this could happen with several future weekly events, it's safe to say that WWE is taking the Coronavirus outbreak very seriously and would not shy away from taking drastic steps to ensure the safety of its Superstars and fans.

WrestleMania 36 is almost on the horizon. The Grandest Stage Of Them All will emanate from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 5, 2020. Check back for more updates on this story, as and when they become available.