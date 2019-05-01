WWE Rumors: SmackDown star moved to NXT?

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 642 // 01 May 2019, 16:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the story?

The WWE Superstar Shake-Up is not done yet, going by the changes that are still going on in WWE.

We saw quite a few Superstars move from one brand to another, but now we could see a SmackDown Superstar move down to NXT.

In case you didn't know...

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson moved over to RAW this week, reuniting with AJ Styles, while we also saw the Singh Brothers move to 205 Live.

It's uncommon to see Superstars move from the main roster, i.e. RAW or SmackDown Live, to NXT.

Also Read: WWE News: SmackDown Live tag team moves to 205 Live

Triple H hinted at this a couple of months ago when he had to say this about Superstars moving from the main roster to NXT: "I think you could be at a place where you see main level talent stay at NXT. I think we’re also at the point where you can see some talent on Raw and SmackDown that has had success or not had success or for whatever reason aren’t being utilized, they could go back into NXT"

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has reported that Killian Dain, formerly of SAnitY, is moving back to NXT. His two other SAnitY members, Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe, are on RAW and NXT UK, respectively, while former member Nikki Cross is currently not assigned to any brand.

Following the split of the group, Dain tweeted: "I'll miss you both terribly. Had the time of my life as part of Sanity!! You are phenomenal in the ring and outside of it. Thanks to everyone who supported us"

Dain was on NXT previously before being called up to the main roster last year in the Superstar Shake-Up.

Advertisement

What's next?

We will most likely see a lot of unused Superstars moved to NXT or 205 Live.