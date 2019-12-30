WWE Rumors: SmackDown tag team to be split and Superstar to get singles push

SmackDown.

Going by the booking on SmackDown, it's safe to assume that Fire and Desire are heading for splitsville.

The tension between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville has been intensifying with each passing week and it won't be too long before we see a full-fledged breakup.

Dave Meltzer spoke about the impending split on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer revealed that the split was originally scheduled to happen before WrestleMania, however, the plan was dropped.

WWE has returned to the original plan and could end the alliance soon. It was also added that Mandy Rose could be given a healthy singles push while Sonya Deville faces the possibility of fading into obscurity. Rose and Deville began tagging with each other in 2017 when they were in the Absolution stable under Paige.

Here's what Meltzer stated:

It feels again like they are starting to break up with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, which, if that happens I feel very sorry for Sonya Deville because I can just see her disappearing after the programme’s over.

Well, they were going to do it, they were going to do it before WrestleMania. They had the whole thing planned, and then they just dropped it. You know it’s like one of those things where again, sometimes you do stuff, you break up a team, and not that they are a hot team, because they are really not, they are just there, I mean if you break them up it’s just whatever, It’s not like a big deal one way or the other.

Sometimes like, with Rusev and Lana, if you remember when they broke them up, there were like no plans on making it better, they just decided it was time to do it. With this one, it’s like, if you do it or you don’t do it, it’s a storyline, I think they will push Mandy Rose no matter what because of her look.

Rose's romantic angle with Otis has been one of the most entertaining aspects of SmackDown in recent weeks but it has also created a rift between herself and Deville.

All said and done, Mandy Rose is destined to get a big push once she goes solo but will Sonya Deville suffer the negative consequences of the split? Let's hope not.