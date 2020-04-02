WWE Rumors - 'Special' permission given to Paul Heyman to do things on RAW that won't happen on SmackDown

It's said that even Vince McMahon won't do this on his own!

Paul Heyman is at the wheel and he is bringing about big changes to RAW.

Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman.

There is a distinct difference in the way RAW, SmackDown and NXT are presented as the three brands are spearheaded by different minds.

It's very easy to figure out the influence that Paul Heyman has had on the red brand since taking over as the Executive Director, and he recently brought about another big change in the way storylines and promos have been portrayed.

Dave Meltzer had highlighted in the Wrestling Observer Radio that Paul Heyman is the man behind the realistic nature of the WrestleMania feuds and promos.

Meltzer also noted that what Heyman has done on RAW will surely not be seen on SmackDown.

While Heyman has not been given complete freedom, Vince McMahon has given Paul some degree of rein to explore novel ways of storytelling on TV.

Meltzer added that McMahon himself wouldn't adopt Heyman's approach in booking angles and that shows the amount of faith that the WWE boss has in Brock Lesnar's advocate.

Meltzer revealed:

That's one of the reasons why I think that one of these aspects of these promos being different and good is that mentality which nobody else would do there. I'm pretty darn sure you're not going to see that on SmackDown on Friday and I don't think Vince would ever do it on his own but you know he is giving Paul, I'm not saying free rein because gets free rein but he's given Paul some rein and these promos are showing that.

The Undertaker's feud against AJ Styles is the most glaring example of Heyman attempting to blend kayfabe and reality to give the fans a fresh take on the Deadman.

Undertaker mentioned AJ Styles by his real name during his recent RAW promo and he addressed various real-life references of himself while also unveiling a very different character.

The angles between Edge & Randy Orton and Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins have also been woven around a real backstory and that's all Paul Heyman's handiwork.