WWE Rumors: Status of Rey Mysterio's future in company revealed

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL News

23 Jan 2020, 19:55 IST SHARE

Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is one of the biggest legends in the history of WWE. There are very few Superstars who have done what he has in the ring. Unfortunately, it appears that his glorious career is finally coming to an end.

During the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussions, where Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz made their predictions for the Royal Rumble event, Colohue talked about Rey Mysterio's current status in WWE.

On the podcast, he said that he felt that while Rey Mysterio might be in the Royal Rumble match, he would not be featuring too heavily. Mysterio recently lost his United States title to Andrade, and then on last week's RAW, lost the Ladder match in his effort to reclaim it.

Now, according to Colohue, Rey might be looking to wind up his career and finish off current storylines so that he can be ready to start a storyline with Dominick when his son debuts. He mentioned that Rey had stated that he would retire only after having wrestled a tag match with his son, and according to the current backstage condition, it does not look like it will take too long for Dominick to make his debut.

“It looks like Rey will most likely be in the Rumble, but won’t really feature too heavily. I think this is very telling for the future. Rey has spoken about wanting to retire only after he has had a tag match with Dominick. Opinion is very high with Dominick right now. A lot of people are really happy as regards what he is showing them as regards his wrestling skill, so I think he will be debuting sooner rather than later. So Rey Mysterio needs to leave current storylines behind, get into the storyline with Dominick if he is to start his farewell tour soon.”

While it is good news that Dominick is doing well, it is also sad as it means that the legendary career of Rey Mysterio might be coming to a close soon.