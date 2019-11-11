WWE Rumors: Stone Cold's podcast reportedly returning, big name to be the first guest

Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently posted a tweet, hinting that a big development is on the horizon. As per Wrestlevotes, the announcement will be in regards to Austin's podcast coming back on the WWE Network, with The Undertaker being announced as the first guest.

Austin's podcast on the WWE Network

Steve Austin is one of the few top WWE Superstars who have managed to stay in the spotlight years after bidding goodbye to the squared circle. Austin competed in his third WrestleMania match against The Rock at the 19th edition of the show in 2003, in a losing effort. He received a huge ovation from the fans that night, as he made his way back. Little did fans know that this was going to be Austin's very last match in the business. The Rattlesnake never wrestled again, but made his presence felt on several occasions over the course of the next 16 years or so. Austin did special appearances for WWE, was the special guest referee for a bunch of WrestleMania matches, and was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

The Deadman coming to Steve Austin's podcast?

Additionally, Austin had a podcast on the WWE Network for a short while, and guests included the likes of Vince McMahon, Brock Lesnar, and Dean Ambrose. Wrestlevotes had reported a few weeks ago that WWE has been planning to bring back Austin's podcast on the Network, with a brand new name. In an update, Wrestlevotes is now stating that Austin's new show would be called "Broken Skull Session", with the first guest being none other than The Undertaker. Check out the tweet below:

Broken Skull Session with Steve Austin.



1st guest: The Undertaker. Official announcement is coming this week. https://t.co/oFEYswfwwG — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 11, 2019

