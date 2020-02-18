WWE Rumors: SummerSlam could return to the UK for the first time in 30 years

Is Summerslam UK bound once again?

Last week WWE made the huge announcement that WrestleMania 37 would emanate from the SoFi Stadium in California. The currently unfinished stadium could end up being able to hold over 100,000 passionate WWE fans at the yearly spectacle.

While the location for next year's WrestleMania might be in the books, there's also been some speculation as to where WrestleMania may be held in the future.

SunSport is reporting that thanks to the recent BT Sport deal, the current plan is to host WrestleMania in the United Kingdom. Specifically, Wembley Stadium in London.

Wembley in London

However, our own Tom Colohue has dispelled these rumors, which implies the event in question is most likely SummerSlam, not the show of shows:

The #WWE are not in any talks to bring #WrestleMania to the UK.



I asked the question and that is the simple, emphatic response. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) February 17, 2020

If SummerSlam is set to make a return to the UK, it would mark the first time a major WWE event has been held at a stadium in the UK since SummerSlam 1992 - which was at the original Wembley Stadium before the venue changed location.

That event saw the British Bulldog defeat Bret 'Hitman' Hart for the Intercontinental Title on home soil, in a match widely regarded as a classic. The contest also received a wild response from the tens of thousands of British WWE fans in attendance.

Wembley, which has long been home to countless memorable football (soccer) and rugby matches, has experienced a "big fight feel" in recent years thanks to multiple appearances from current world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, including his sensational comeback KO victory against former heavyweight kingpin Wladimir Klitschko.

Chances are, if WWE are planning to bring SummerSlam back to the UK, they could do it to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the 1992 SummerSlam event.

McIntyre coming to the UK as the champion would be huge

Given that Drew McIntyre is on a collision course with current WWE champion Brock Lesnar, it isn't out of the realm of the possible to assume the "Scottish Psychopath" will be in the main event picture for years to come. Which would make his return to a UK stadium show a massive homecoming of sorts, should he be the main event.

I'm sure WWE fans in the UK can't wait to hear if the rumors are true. It's something we have been wanting to see realized for a very, very long time.