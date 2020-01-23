WWE Rumors- Superstar could return at Royal Rumble after 6-month absence

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Rumors Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020 IST SHARE

The Royal Rumble will take place on January 26

Naomi is due to be in Houston, Texas for the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble, according to PW Insider’s Mike Johnson.

The two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, who has not competed in a televised match since she defeated Sarah Logan on an episode of Main Event in July 2019, has recently been doing promotional work for WWE 2K20, but she is yet to reappear on WWE programming.

Jimmy Uso, Naomi’s husband, returned as a SmackDown Superstar alongside Jey Uso earlier this month, and Johnson is reporting that the Total Divas star is set to join The Usos on the blue brand in the near future.

"The word making the rounds is that she will be returning shortly and will be placed on the Smackdown brand. The Royal Rumble would be the most logical place for that return."

As of the time of writing, only Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan and Natalya have been confirmed as entrants in the 2020 women’s Royal Rumble match.

Naomi has competed in two previous Royal Rumbles, and on both occasions she produced an athletic stunt, much like Kofi Kingston, to prevent herself from being eliminated.

Where has Naomi been?

In September 2019, Naomi tweeted that she had problems to deal with in her personal life, including the loss of a loved one and some health issues of her own.

With regards to her WWE future, she said she is “okay” and she will return to the ring “when the time is right”.

After a six-month absence from WWE television, it now looks as though she is set to make her long-awaited return in the Royal Rumble match.

Advertisement

Listen to Charlotte Flair and Andrade discuss their relationship, Ric Flair and all things WWE in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy!