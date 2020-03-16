WWE Rumors - Superstar has been given special backstage power to plan his storylines

WWE creative meeting.

WWE has a large team of writers who work tirelessly at the commands of Vince McMahon and the Executive Directors of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

While Superstars are encouraged to go to the boss and pitch their ideas, they may not make it to TV all that often. Many talents reportedly don't have much, if any, creative control over their angles in the company but there is one veteran Superstar who may have attained the freedom to pick his feuds.

Daniel Bryan is considered to be a pro wrestling genius and is one of the select few Superstars who is heavily involved in the planning of his own storylines.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz, Tom opened up about Daniel Bryan's growing backstage influence.

It has been revealed that Bryan has had a big role to play in Drew Gulak's ongoing push. The leader of the Yes Movement has been actively lobbying to work with fresh yet underutilized faces and the company has allowed him to execute his vision. Bryan had a solid match against Gulak at Elimination Chamber and the two SmackDown stars are now set to be a team going forward.

"Daniel Bryan is really involved in the planning of this feud and in fact in the planning for a lot of his feuds recently. You find it popular and often when someone wins the championship they'll get asked, who do you want to work with, whereas with Daniel Bryan there is no Championship involved, he's still going out and saying, I want to work with this person, I want to work with this person and Drew Gulak looked amazing throughout this whole match."

Bryan was also spotted in a production meeting a few months back, which is a rare phenomenon for an active in-ring talent. Bryan is one of the most respected Superstars behind the scenes and it's great to see WWE give him the chance to effectuate his bold and intriguing storyline pitches.

Kudos to Bryan as well for helping newer talents get the deserved limelight.