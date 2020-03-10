WWE Rumors - Superstar possibly suffers injury on RAW; completes the match using one arm

The main event of RAW.

This week's episode of RAW ended with a massive 8-man tag team match that saw Seth Rollins and his disciples take on the team of The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders.

The match followed the typical WWE pattern as it had a frantic ending sequence with Rollins picking up the win for the heels with a stomp on Montez Ford.

As noted by Bryan Alvarez on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Rezar of The Authors of Pain may have suffered an injury during the match.

The AOP member was seen struggling to lift his right arm and Alvarez speculated that the Superstar seemed to have torn his biceps. Rezar was in a considerable amount of discomfort as he avoided using his right arm, yet, he went on to do all of his spots with his left arm.

He managed to finish the match despite the potential injury. WWE has not released an official statement about Rezar's arm and at this point, we're still not sure whether he is actually dealing with an injury.

Here's what Alvarez said on the post-RAW WOR:

There is Rezar and he can’t even move his right arm. It’s just hanging by his side and he’s running spots with one arm and then he’s outside and holding guys with one arm. He’s catching dives with one arm. I don’t know what happened but if it turns out he tore his biceps, that’s sure what it looked like to me. Something’s wrong with his right arm but he finished the match.

WWE need all their top talents to be fit for WrestleMania and The Authors of Pain play a vital role in the ongoing storyline on RAW.

The former NXT Superstars are expected to be in the tag team titles picture for 'Mania and an injury to Rezar is the last thing the company would want at this moment.

As always, we will keep you updated about the story.