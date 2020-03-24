WWE Rumors - Superstar removed from WrestleMania 36 title match due to coronavirus risk

The Superstar is currently in quarantine and that forced the WWE to make the change.

The announced title match will go ahead without any replacement.

WWE has made a big change to the SmackDown Women's Championship match for WrestleMania, which was highlighted by the change in the graphic of the match.

Dana Brooke has been removed from the title showdown and it will now be a Fatal 5-Way match.

Dave Meltzer reported on the post-RAW edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that Dana Brooke has been pulled from the match as she is in quarantine.

The Superstar is reportedly sick and while she has not tested positive for Covid-19, WWE does not want to take any risk in this situation.

Meltzer revealed the following:

Yes, Dana Brooke was in the match. She is now out of the match. She is in quarantine right now. They don’t want to take any chances and so yeah, they pulled her from the match because she is sick and you know, they are concerned. She is in quarantine.

The announcement of Bayley's WrestleMania match was made by Paige on the most recent episode of SmackDown.

The champion was previously scheduled to defend the title in a six-pack elimination match against Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Tamina, Naomi, and Dana Brooke.

The announcement article on WWE's website has been taken down and the graphic of the match is now without Dana Brooke, confirming the change to the WrestleMania match.

The coronavirus outbreak has affected various WWE Superstars and many talents have taken the safe option to self-isolate themselves. WWE has also not pressurized the talents to appear and they are taking the necessary precautions to keep everyone secure.

WrestleMania 36 will be a two-day event on April 4th and 5th that will be held inside the WWE Performance Center without the fans in attendance. It's being reported that a few gimmick matches will be shot at other locations but a majority of the show will be pre-taped at the Performance Center.

While it's unfortunate that Dana Brooke will miss out on a big title opportunity, her health is of utmost importance and taking her off the match is the best decision given the circumstances.