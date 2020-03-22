10 WWE Superstars who have been affected the most due to the coronavirus outbreak

The Covid-19 crisis has majorly affected a few Superstars in WWE.

The timing of it all couldn't have been any worse.

Roman Reigns with Drew McIntyre/ Finn Balor.

The new decade has kicked off with the worst health scare to have hit humanity in years. The coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted all walks of life and the panic, as you may have sensed, is as real as it gets.

Almost every industry has been negatively influenced by the Covid-19 outbreak and the sporting world has arguably been hit the worst.

Sporting events from all around the world have either been postponed or canceled in the wake of the rapidly growing health threat and even the world of professional wrestling has had to suffer the consequences.

Small-time wrestling promotions have experienced grave repercussions and they look forward to a daunting road to recovery. On the flipside, WWE has adapted to the situation and will go ahead with all most of its upcoming shows, including the holy grail of pro wrestling events, WrestleMania.

While the decision-makers in WWE have had sleepless nights while trying to conform to the demands of the current scenario, the Superstars have also been unfortunately affected by the unprecedented circumstances in a big way.

The entire roster has been discomforted by what's happening, however, there are a handful of performers who have been affected more than the other talents.

In this slider, we take a look at those Superstars who have been affected the most by the pandemic.

#10. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is gearing up for one of the biggest matches of his career against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 and as things stand, the Spear vs. Spear match has prominently been pushed to be one of the main events of the show.

The Universal Championship match is an important clash and WWE is taking the steps to ensure that both the performers in the match are healthy for it, especially Roman Reigns, who successfully overcame Leukemia but is said to have a weakened immune system.

Dave Meltzer revealed during a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that the WWE doctors will monitor Roman Reigns due to his history with CML Leukemia.

The Big Dog is said to be at a higher risk of being infected and the company's medical team will make sure that he stays safe.

Meltzer explained:

“They have doctors who are going to monitor Roman Reigns, but he’s got a weakened immune system to a degree because the CML leukemia is in him for life. He beat it. It may not come back, it may come back. CML is one of those things that can come back and you know, likely will and he’ll likely go through the same scenario that he did. It’s one of those things that’s in you and it can come back. That’s one of the things that’s not really good as far as risk goes.” H/t Credit: WrestleTalk

