Braun Strowman reveals why WWE isn't paying him during coronavirus outbreak

Strowman's recent comments targeting independent wrestlers led to backlash on Twitter.

In response to a fan tweet, Strowman revealed that he is not getting paid currently.

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Braun Strowman faced backlash on social media after targeting independent wrestlers who aren't getting paid during the coronavirus crisis.

Several wrestlers and wrestling personalities reacted to his comments, including former WWE Superstar CM Punk. In a now-deleted Instagram comment, Strowman had said that wrestlers who can't afford to pay their bills at this time should consider changing their profession. Strowman cited an example from his past, stating that he quit Strongman when he realized that he wasn't earning enough to pay his bills.

Soon after, Strowman began blocking people on Twitter and got into arguments with several fans. In a conversation with a fan, Strowman made a statement that is making waves all over wrestling social media.

The fan asked Strowman what he would do if he was going without pay during a crisis like this. Strowman said that he isn't getting paid at the moment and went on to explain that he is a private contractor and only gets paid when he works. Check out the entire conversation below:

I am and it sucks but I’m still working with charity’s to help get funds and supplies to people that can’t physically can’t go out and do it. — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 20, 2020

I get paid when I work. Private contractor. So nothing is coming in at the moment — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 20, 2020

Nope — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 20, 2020

Strowman's comments on Instagram have landed him in hot water among pro-wrestling fans and his Twitter exchanges following the comments only made things worse. Many fans are comparing his situation to Seth Rollins' Twitter fiasco back in 2019. Rollins had compared his bank account with that of NJPW star Will Ospreay and apologized later, but the damage had already been done at that point in time.