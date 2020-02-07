WWE Rumors - Superstar walks out on company after disagreement

Taynara Conti joined WWE in October 2016

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that Taynara Conti walked out on WWE in January.

The Brazilian Superstar featured regularly on NXT programming in late 2019 but she has not made any appearances in 2020, with her last televised match coming on the December 18, 2019 episode in a defeat against Candice LeRae.

While the exact reason for her apparent walkout is unknown, Sapp has published on Fightful Select that Conti was involved in a disagreement which, according to some people at the Performance Center, may be over finances.

“We're told in the middle of January, Conti had a disagreement with WWE, and "walked out." Most at the WWE Performance Center we've spoken to believe it's financially motivated, but we've not confirmed that. It was noted that her locker was cleared out, however.”

Sapp added that Conti's husband, Jorge Conti, told MMA writer Matheus Costa that she is still contracted to WWE.

"All we can say is that Taynara still under contract with WWE."

Taynara Conti’s WWE career

Taynara Conti competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017, losing in the first round to Lacey Evans, while her most memorable moment in her debut year in WWE came when she briefly aligned with The Undisputed Era.

In 2018, Conti became the first female Brazilian Superstar to compete at WrestleMania when she represented NXT in the Women’s Battle Royal on the WrestleMania 34 kickoff show.

The 24-year-old also participated in the second Mae Young Classic tournament in 2018, defeating Jessie Elaban in the first round before losing to Lacey Lane in the second round.

In 2019, Conti had somewhat of a breakout year when she competed in eight matches on NXT against the likes of Bianca Belair and Dakota Kai, but it now looks as though her time with the company could be over.

