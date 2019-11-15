WWE Rumors: Superstars react to CM Punk's return, speculation on his in-ring future

Is an in-ring return on the cards?

Most wrestling fans will probably know by now that CM Punk has returned to WWE-associated programming. Fighful Select has spoken to several people in WWE and have had different reactions ranging from people wanting to work with him to a possible Survivor Series 2019 cameo as well as some not caring for his comeback. But most believe, that he will wrestle again.

When CM Punk walked on WWE Backstage, it was like several WWE fans' dreams coming true. Punk has not been on WWE programming for more than five years and it certainly lit the internet on fire. While wrestling fans were over the moon about his comeback, Fightful Select were able to gauge the reaction of people working in WWE and how they responded to his comeback.

According to Fightful, a longtime WWE name told them that while they're aware that he burnt a lot of bridges with others, but they personally never had a problem with him. They also believed that if the WWE were not able to find a way to do something during Survivor Series weekend with him, they would "royally f**k up." Survivor Series 2019 and NXT TakeOver: WarGames will be happening in arenas in and around Chicago, which is CM Punk's hometown.

Another top star told Fightful that they would love to work with CM Punk whether it would be in-ring competition or just promos, though this person wasn't sure of the extent of Punk's deal. They stated further,

"Someone like that, you can have a great story with, and where there's a great story, the fans are happy and there's (money), so I'm happy."

While all of this seems positive, not all seemed to be happy by his return. According to Fightful, a high ranking member of the WWE Roster, when they reached out, told them,

"I have zero time for that guy. So no thoughts, no."

Another WWE Superstar who has worked with CM Punk in the past told Fighful that they were not surprised since his MMA career didn't go anywhere after a couple of paydays.

For the most part, the overwhelming reaction was that people believe he's going to wrestle again.

