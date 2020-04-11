WWE Rumors - Superstars' reaction to an "aggressive" Vince McMahon's decision of resuming live shows

As per latest reports, Vince McMahon was the one who decided to resume WWE's live shows.

The past few shows have all emanated from the Performance Center.

A "very aggressive" Vince McMahon reportedly made the decision to resume live WWE shows

As previously reported, WWE will resume airing all three of its major shows live starting next week, from the WWE Performance Center. The report first came out via WWE Backstage News Correspondent Ryan Satin. Fans might be aware that WWE had been taping episodes of RAW, SmackDown on FOX, and NXT for a while now.

The biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 36, was taped as well, for the first time in the event's 36-year storied history. The show aired from the Performance Center and was scheduled for two nights. WWE had promoted it as "too big for just one night".

Now, Fightful is reporting that Vince McMahon was the one who made this call and WWE Superstars are reportedly unhappy with the Chairman's decision. The report is interesting in the sense that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had recently put out an order advising people to stay at home.

As per the call, this weekend's WWE TV tapings are going to be scrapped and the weekly shows will air live henceforth.

WWE's staff was handed over a letter this Friday, informing them that they are regarded as "essential media" and they have to notify the police of the same if they are stopped. It seems like WWE is conforming to the state laws by moving ahead with the shows, as the list of essential media mentions “Newspapers, television, radio, and other media”.

Fightful also dubbed Vince McMahon as being "very aggressive" while making the call. Paul Davis of WrestlingNewsCo stated that a possible reason behind Vince's aggressiveness could be the fact that he had to officially pull the plug on the XFL.

Almost all of the employees at XFL got laid off, with the league possibly having no plans to make a comeback next year.