WWE Rumors - Superstars strictly told not to use a word ahead of WrestleMania 36

WWE possibly drops the biggest hint of a massive change to WrestleMania 36.

The show will be aired over two days, April 4 and April 5.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

WWE's move to the Performance Center due to the Coronavirus pandemic has thrown up all sorts of problems for the company. The small number of personnel involved in the production of WrestleMania 36 has probably resulted in WWE making a two-day affair. Reports have suggested that WWE could tape certain bits of the show which will now air over the two days, April 4 and April 5.

John Pollock of Post Wrestling has revealed that WWE's Superstars have been told to avoid the word “streaming live” or “live on WWE Network” to promote WrestleMania 36.

It is being said to avoid tag lines such as “streaming live” and/or “live on WWE Network” and instead to promote the show as “Too Big for One Night”. This is not confirmation that WrestleMania is being taped but it is notable that they were omitting the term “live”. There is a preview of The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles on the website that has also been changed from “streaming live” to “streaming” when promoting the WrestleMania broadcast.

The word "live" seems to be what WWE do not want to use to promote WrestleMania 36 which suggests that it will probably be taped.

The Show of Shows will be held in front of an empty audience for the very first time in its history, which will have an entirely different feel to the show. WrestleMania 36 will have five title matches, as the Universal Championship, WWE Championship, RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and the NXT Women's Championship will all be defended.

The show will also have two iconic matches as Edge faces off against Randy Orton, in the former's first singles match since his return to WWE earlier this year. The other will see The Phenom, The Undertaker, take on The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles, for the first time ever in WWE.

