WWE Rumors - Superstars surprised after company cancels Elimination Chamber match

Elimination Chamber, which will be WWE's final pitstop before WrestleMania 36, will happen this weekend and the card looks really thin on paper.

The PPV lacks major star power and that has a lot to do with the change of plans that took place behind the scenes.

WWE was originally supposed to have a #1 contender's match for the Universal Championship, and the advertised bout had Roman Reigns, King Corbin, Daniel Bryan, Robert Roode, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura and Daniel Bryan battling for a lucrative WrestleMania title match.

However, Goldberg winning the title and Reigns confronting the new Champion led to WWE nixing the match altogether. As revealed by Tom Colohue on Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz, the Superstars involved in the match were just as surprised as the fans when they were informed that the match will not be happening.

It has been revealed that the talents who were slated to be in the Elimination Chamber six-way also knew how they were going to be used in the match, and even though it wasn't formally announced, they were prepared to be a part of the potential main event.

However, WWE pulled the plug on it and the Superstars were left surprised by the decision.

Tom explained:

First and foremost, it wasn't just a surprise for the fans, it was also a surprise to some of the wrestlers who were going to be in that match. It was not formally announced but the people who were going to be in that match were aware it was supposed to be happening and were aware of how they were going to be used.

So it was a surprise to a lot of the individuals there.

The cancellation of the match means that Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns may not have a match at Elimination Chamber. However, will WWE regret making the big decision? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.