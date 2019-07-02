WWE Rumors: Surprising backstage reaction in WWE to Paul Heyman's new Executive Director role

One episode in the belt for Heyman

What's the story?

Paul Heyman's return to a backstage WWE role has caused a lot of excitment among fans. Since he'll be directly handling creative, there's a large sense of hope that has suddenly emerged among WWE fans.

Fightful revealed the real backstage reaction to Heyman's arrival in a series of quotes from different sources within WWE. As a whole, it seems as though the people backstage aren't as positive about the arrival as fans are. Read more to see the quotes mentioned.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Heyman was named Executive Director of Monday Night RAW, while Eric Bischoff was given the same title for SmackDown Live. Naturally, both of the legends' backstage return has caused a lot of buzz and Heyman has already begun with his backstage role.

Bischoff is expected to begin in a week or two, but it won't be surprising to see him return sooner as an on-screen figure. The first show under Paul Heyman was an overwhelming success, receiving huge acclaim from fans despite a few hiccups in between.

There's a general sense of positivity among the fans, but as you'll see, it's not the same backstage.

The heart of the matter

Fightful listed out some quotes from people within WWE and what they had to say about the reaction to Paul Heyman's hiring as an Executive Director. Credits to NoDQ as well for the quotes.

One wrestler said it was “wasted energy “to even think anything really changing in WWE.

Another wrestler said they had a “wait and see” approach. They didn’t trust Vince McMahon to allow anyone else have creative say without being touched.

Another wrestler mentioned he thought the change was “building up hope that won’t live up to the hype”. They didn’t expect anything to drastically change.

There was one positive response amongst the negative ones, stating:

Another wrestler said that Paul Heyman has already proved helpful in his previous role, and has went out of his way to help talent.

PWInsider reported that the changes that Heyman will make is planned to be implemented over a period of time.

What's next?

We can only hope that Heyman gets the creative control that he deserves. If he does, then there are a lot of reasons to be positive. But one can only understand the skepticism backstage.

