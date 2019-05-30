WWE Rumors: Surprising news on Brock Lesnar's 2019 WWE contract and status

Brock Party!

What's the story?

With the inability to form a deal with UFC due to their deal with ESPN, Brock Lesnar got what he wanted - another massive money deal with WWE. UFC President Dana White even described it as "Vince throwing the vault at him".

In an interview with TVInsider.com, Paul Heyman revealed that we'll be seeing more of Lesnar this year than last year.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar was fully expected to face Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Championship later in 2019, presumably around the summer. However, due to UFC's deal with ESPN, Lesnar likely couldn't earn the millions that he had hoped.

As a result, he did what he always does - uses both WWE and UFC's offers against each other to get the best contract for himself. Many have questioned why Vince McMahon constantly throws "the vault" at Lesnar, and Jon Moxley on Talk Is Jericho was very blunt about it.

He said McMahon allows Lesnar to "ruin his company" just because he wants to own Lesnar.

The heart of the matter

Talking to TVInsider, Heyman gave a small reveal about a part of Brock Lesnar's contract

"I think you’ve already seen more of Brock Lesnar than I think people had any right to expect by the middle of May. Certainly, nobody called this shot. Since Brock Lesnar is about to announce the title he is going to focus on, I think you’re going to see more of Brock Lesnar in 2019 than you did in 2018. How much more? Again, why spoil the surprise?

While Heyman does sound vague, it's clear that we are, in fact, going to see more of Brock Lesnar this year. If the rumours are true, then Lesnar is set to retire next year at WrestleMania 36. That may be why he plans to appear more this year.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar isn't in any advertised match on Super Show-Down. He's expected to pop in and out as he holds the Money in the Bank briefcase.