×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Surprising news on Brock Lesnar's 2019 WWE contract and status

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.80K   //    30 May 2019, 12:09 IST

Brock Party!
Brock Party!

What's the story?

With the inability to form a deal with UFC due to their deal with ESPN, Brock Lesnar got what he wanted - another massive money deal with WWE. UFC President Dana White even described it as "Vince throwing the vault at him".

In an interview with TVInsider.com, Paul Heyman revealed that we'll be seeing more of Lesnar this year than last year.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar was fully expected to face Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Championship later in 2019, presumably around the summer. However, due to UFC's deal with ESPN, Lesnar likely couldn't earn the millions that he had hoped.

As a result, he did what he always does - uses both WWE and UFC's offers against each other to get the best contract for himself. Many have questioned why Vince McMahon constantly throws "the vault" at Lesnar, and Jon Moxley on Talk Is Jericho was very blunt about it.

He said McMahon allows Lesnar to "ruin his company" just because he wants to own Lesnar.

The heart of the matter

Talking to TVInsider, Heyman gave a small reveal about a part of Brock Lesnar's contract

"I think you’ve already seen more of Brock Lesnar than I think people had any right to expect by the middle of May. Certainly, nobody called this shot. Since Brock Lesnar is about to announce the title he is going to focus on, I think you’re going to see more of Brock Lesnar in 2019 than you did in 2018. How much more? Again, why spoil the surprise?

While Heyman does sound vague, it's clear that we are, in fact, going to see more of Brock Lesnar this year. If the rumours are true, then Lesnar is set to retire next year at WrestleMania 36. That may be why he plans to appear more this year.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar isn't in any advertised match on Super Show-Down. He's expected to pop in and out as he holds the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Tags:
Brock Lesnar Vince McMahon
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Backstage details on Brock Lesnar's WWE status after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Why Brock Lesnar should lose his WWE Money in the Bank contract cash-in match 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar's MITB contract cash-in date revealed 
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 Surprising segments that can happen tonight on the show (21 May 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' Extreme Rules opponents leaked?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage plans for Brock Lesnar after Super ShowDown revealed
RELATED STORY
Top 5 reasons why AJ Styles signed a new WWE contract
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon made Brock Lesnar 'Mr. Money in the Bank'
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Brock Lesnar could cash his Money In The Bank contract for Kofi Kingston’s WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Big push planned for Superstar who destroyed Brock Lesnar on Twitter 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us