×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Tentative date for launch of Women's Tag Team Titles revealed?

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Rumors
670   //    26 Dec 2018, 18:49 IST

When are the titles expected to show up?
When are the titles expected to show up?

What's the story?

This week on RAW, Santa Claus announced that the WWE Women's Tag Team titles would be reintroduced in next year's programming. Two other announcements were also made, but they are not relevant to this conversation.

And now Cageside Seats has an update on when the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships could potentially be launched. Mind you, this is only a rumour and little more.

In case you didn't know...

The women of WWE have achieved many feats in sports entertainment in the past year. From the first Women's Royal Rumble match this year, to the first Women's Elimination Chamber match to the first all-women pay-per-view, the women have done it all in 2018.

2019 promises to be an even bigger year with the relaunch of the said championships. Mind you, these titles were present in the 80s but were discontinued in 1989. Talk of the titles coming back have been around for many years now.

The heart of the matter

While the titles were announced in a backstage segment, little more was said. The current rumour states that the titles could appear very soon indeed, as early as the Royal Rumble.

Mind you, the Royal Rumble happens on Sunday, the 27th of January which means that they could show up as early as next month. There was a rumour not long ago that WWE will load up the month of January, as part of the shakeup from the McMahon regime. It has not yet been mentioned which brand the titles will belong to.

What's next?

In the weeks that follow, we should find out which teams will be eligible for the said titles. It should be interesting to see whether there's a tournament or qualifying matches to determine who wins the Championships. Sasha Banks and Bayley, along with the Riott Squad, and Nia Jax and Tamina should be the leading contenders right now.

Which brand should the Women's Tag Team Championships belong to? Let us know in the comments section below.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Vince McMahon Nia Jax
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE News: Nia Jax makes shock revelation regarding...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Possible Date Revealed For The Return Of...
RELATED STORY
3 random WWE Tag Team pairings who became champions
RELATED STORY
4 Current WWE rumors we hope are true and 3 which are not
RELATED STORY
5 things Vince McMahon could be seriously planning to say...
RELATED STORY
3 Tag Teams against whom Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor: Vince McMahon's Hall of Fame induction date...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brand new titles announced on RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Bayley speaks up about why WWE needs a Women's...
RELATED STORY
3 predictions for the first WWE title changes of 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us