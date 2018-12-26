WWE Rumors: Tentative date for launch of Women's Tag Team Titles revealed?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Rumors 670 // 26 Dec 2018, 18:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

When are the titles expected to show up?

What's the story?

This week on RAW, Santa Claus announced that the WWE Women's Tag Team titles would be reintroduced in next year's programming. Two other announcements were also made, but they are not relevant to this conversation.

And now Cageside Seats has an update on when the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships could potentially be launched. Mind you, this is only a rumour and little more.

In case you didn't know...

The women of WWE have achieved many feats in sports entertainment in the past year. From the first Women's Royal Rumble match this year, to the first Women's Elimination Chamber match to the first all-women pay-per-view, the women have done it all in 2018.

2019 promises to be an even bigger year with the relaunch of the said championships. Mind you, these titles were present in the 80s but were discontinued in 1989. Talk of the titles coming back have been around for many years now.

The heart of the matter

While the titles were announced in a backstage segment, little more was said. The current rumour states that the titles could appear very soon indeed, as early as the Royal Rumble.

Mind you, the Royal Rumble happens on Sunday, the 27th of January which means that they could show up as early as next month. There was a rumour not long ago that WWE will load up the month of January, as part of the shakeup from the McMahon regime. It has not yet been mentioned which brand the titles will belong to.

What's next?

In the weeks that follow, we should find out which teams will be eligible for the said titles. It should be interesting to see whether there's a tournament or qualifying matches to determine who wins the Championships. Sasha Banks and Bayley, along with the Riott Squad, and Nia Jax and Tamina should be the leading contenders right now.

Which brand should the Women's Tag Team Championships belong to? Let us know in the comments section below.

Advertisement