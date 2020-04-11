WWE Rumors: The hidden reason Charlotte Flair was made NXT Women's Champion; update on returns for AJ Styles and Roman Reigns

Flair's title win was a great WrestleMania moment for her, but the hidden reason behind it is now being reported.

Could Roman Reigns and AJ Styles be back on WWE programming soon?

Charlotte Flair embraces with Triple H backstage.

WWE WrestleMania 36 was packed full of incredible match-ups and moments, with some grabbing more headlines than others.

While the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles was a dominant topic amongst fans from night one of the spectacular, it's fair to say that the Firefly Fun House Match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena was the big takeaway for many from the second evening.

But while both nights garnered plenty of talking points, one solid match that seems to have flown relatively under the radar was Charlotte Flair's victory over Rhea Ripley in what was the opening bout of the 'main' card of this year's 'Mania.

The Queen, who had exclusively been wrestling on SmackDown on FOX up until that point, traded blows and submission holds with Ripley in an excellent bout, before finally forcing the upstart to submit to her Figure Eight finisher. It meant Flair was once again NXT Women's Champion some six years after her first reign with the gold.

Why Charlotte Flair became NXT Women's Champion

It was a win that raised plenty of eyebrows, not necessarily because of Charlotte's standing or abilities which are unquestioned, but the fact that her holding the title would certainly mean her spending a little less time on SmackDown and more on NXT.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now been able to shed some possible light on the booking logic behind Flair's win. The site is reporting that it is WWE's belief that NXT needs main roster power on its brand and television programming in order to combat AEW in the weekly ratings.

All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite program had beaten WWE NXT each and every week during 2020. That was up until this week when the first broadcast since Flair's victory at WrestleMania saw NXT draw a bigger average viewing figure, albeit marginally.

This is an interesting development when you consider that both AEW and WWE stars had spoken publicly about the fact they aren't focused on a 'ratings battle'. Yet, the decision on the latter's part to seemingly draft in one of the big guns would be at odds with that theory.

Update on the return of AJ Styles to WWE

Meanwhile, fans have been speculating as to when we'll see The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles back in a WWE ring.

Notwithstanding the logistical problems faced by countless athletes and performers in relation to the global coronavirus pandemic, WWE have been carefully considering how to re-introduce Styles, according to the Observer.

The company are mindful that, such was the significance of his defeat to The Undertaker in the Boneyard Match, and such was the beating he sustained, that he'll need to be "out of action" at least for a short while to sufficiently sell the impact. The former WWE Champion was not seen on this week's RAW broadcast.

Roman Reigns reportedly won't be returning to WWE in the immediate future

Another figure missing from recent programming is Roman Reigns.

As has been well-documented, The Big Dog and former powerhouse of The Shield pulled out of last weekend's WrestleMania pay-per-view amid fears over his health.

Reigns had been due to wrestle Goldberg for the Universal Championship, but just days prior to the show, it was announced that he'd withdrawn. Braun Strowman took his place and defeated the veteran to become Champion.

According to again to the Observer, there is thought to be no internal pressure on the 34-year-old to return. The report adds that it is said to be "up to Roman Reigns when he returns.”

Given the global COVID-19 issues are still very much prominent and provided a background for his initial hesitance to perform, one could assume that, without the pressure of company officials on his back, it may yet be a while before Reigns is back on screens as a WWE Superstar.