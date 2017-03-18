WWE Rumors: The New Day might not be on TV for a while after the Paige, Xavier Woods leaked photo scandal as per Ex-WWE Writer

The New Day may be taken off TV for a while in the weeks leading up to Wrestlemania 33

by Prityush Haldar News 18 Mar 2017, 23:55 IST

The New Day have become intertwined with the latest scandal to hit WWE Superstar Paige

What’s the story?

The New Day will most probably remain backstage in the near future at WWE events. This news has been reported just 24 hours after the internet exploded with images and video clips of WWE superstar Paige in compromising positions with New Day member Xavier Woods and Brad Maddox.

Former WWE employee and writer Brian Maxwell Mann in a conversation with our writer Billi Bhatti tweeted that the New Day might not be featured on shows going into Wrestlemania due to an outburst from the WWE Universe.

In case you didn’t know...

Paige was the latest victim of online hackers who tapped into her phone and leaked private images and videos of her online. Other renowned celebrities such as Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried have also had their images leaked within the span of a couple of days. While Watson stated that she was contemplating legal action, Paige has not announced whether she will be filing a lawsuit as well.

The heart of the matter

There has been a lot of debate going on in the WWE Universe after the recent leaks. The WWE Universe is divided with some trolling the former two-time Divas Champion while others have come out in support for her.

Brain conjectured that the New Day would mostly assume a backstage role in the next two episodes of Monday Night RAW at Brooklyn and Philadelphia. He reasoned that the crowd in Brooklyn would be much more sympathetic to Paige’s plight than that of Philadelphia.

the precedent was set with Seth - talent shouldn't be punished for stolen content. ignore the leaks and move on. https://t.co/xVX5OB71Du — Brian Maxwell Mann (@BrianMaxMann) March 18, 2017

can't speak for Philly but I hope Brooklyn behaves themselves. wrestling crowd are a unique beast though. could see New Day kept backstage. https://t.co/REPatEOO7F — Brian Maxwell Mann (@BrianMaxMann) March 18, 2017

Several trolls and memes about Xavier Woods, Brad Maddox, and Paige have been doing the rounds on social media since the leaks. There have been posts marked #NewDayF**ks, #NewDayS*ucks. Some fans have also come out in support of Paige with posts marked #IStandWithPaige.

What’s next?

The New Day were announced as the hosts of Wrestlemania 33. WWE have not come out with any official statement on the matter yet. It is being speculated that the careers of Paige and Woods may be in jeopardy as WWE is not a publicly traded company and Linda McMahon holds a position in the Trump government. However, we believe The New Day would be still hosting WrestleMania 33.

Author's Take

This is not the first time that a WWE superstar’s private images have been made public. About a couple of years ago, Seth Rollins was going through a similar predicament. However, things turned out well for the Architect as he went on to win the WWE Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania 31.

Paige may also emerge out of the situation fairly unscathed as the leaks were due to no fault of her own. With her loyal fan base uniting in their support to her, the anti-diva might just make it through this storm.