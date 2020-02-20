WWE Rumors - The Undertaker spotted at Performance Center

The Undertaker was at the Performance Center this past week

We're on the Road to WrestleMania, which means that WWE will be planning to bring back a few high-profile names for the Show of Shows. One huge name that's reportedly set to return is The Undertaker.

According to Fightful Select, The Deadman was at WWE's Performance Center this past week, while WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion Mark Henry was also present.

At least as of last week, The Undertaker was at the WWE Performance Center. Mark Henry was also there, which isn’t a surprise considering he contributed to the Lee vs. Dijakovic vignette that aired.

We don't quite know why the WWE legend was at the Performance Center recently, but it could be him training to make a return to the ring at WrestleMania 36. Recent reports have indicated that The Phenom could face The Phenomenal One, AJ Styles, at WWE's marquee show, in April.

WrestleZone recently revealed that The Undertaker and Styles could face off for the very first time, at WrestleMania 36:

This could be a phenom-enal addition to the WrestleMania card in Tampa. According to a source speaking with Wrestlezone, AJ Styles versus The Undertaker is currently being planned for WrestleMania 36 in Tampa.

The Undertaker visited the Performance Center last month as well, with reports suggesting that he offered advice to NXT Superstars, giving them feedback, but didn't wrestle himself.

Also Read: 5 Matches The Undertaker must have before retiring

The Undertaker's last match in WWE was last year at Extreme Rules, where he teamed up with Roman Reigns to face the team of Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon, a match which Reigns and 'Taker won. The Undertaker wrestled twice last year, with the other match being the much-talked about, disastrous match with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at Super ShowDown.

Advertisement