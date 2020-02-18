5 Matches The Undertaker must have before retiring

The Undertaker is surely near the end of his illustrious career.

With the rumor going around that The Undertaker is scheduled to be taking on a very exciting opponent at WrestleMania 36, it seems fitting to talk about wrestlers that The Undertaker should face one-on-one in the ring before he finally takes that final walk back up the ramp.

There are plenty of rematches people would probably love to see The Undertaker have. One more match with Kane, maybe a proper match with John Cena, or even a tag match teaming up with Kane one last time in order to make up for the match that none of the wrestlers from the DX vs. Brothers of Destruction match are very proud of.

Instead of looking at those, we can take a look at some exciting opponents that have never stood across the ring from The Undertaker. These are matches that, likely, would provide The Undertaker with either a wrestler who could do the majority of the work to make both men look great or, in the case of one man on this list, enough smoke and mirrors to make it work as an incredible spectacle.

#5 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre might be the next big thing

Quick note: for those of you who may remember that The Undertaker squashed Drew McIntyre 10 years ago in a 2-minute match on SmackDown, let's put that behind us. It doesn't count.

Drew McIntyre is finally becoming the star that he was always destined to be, and by conventional wisdom, common sense, or whatever you wish to call it, will be winning the WWE Championship by defeating Brock Lesnar this year at WrestleMania 36.

After he's done that, why not do something that may be bigger than even beating Lesnar? The RAW after WrestleMania is an event unto itself, and big things usually happen. What if Drew's first words after becoming WWE Champion were a challenge to The Undertaker? Drew teamed with Shane McMahon last year at Extreme Rules in a losing effort against Roman Reigns and 'Taker - it's time to settle the score.

McIntyre is a strong, young guy - he can jump for a good-looking Chokeslam, keep his balance to take a Tombstone, help Undertaker balance to do the old school ropewalk. On top of that, his finish, the Claymore, is just a big 'ol boot to the face, so they don't have to worry about suffering the same fate as Goldberg.

