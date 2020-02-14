WWE Rumors - The Undertaker to face RAW Superstar at WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker is synonymous with WrestleMania

It is being reported by Wrestlezone that WWE is planning to book a match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

Styles is currently absent from WWE programming due to an injury that he suffered during the 2020 Royal Rumble, while ‘Taker has not competed in a match since he teamed with Roman Reigns to defeat Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules in July 2019.

Wrestlezone’s Bill Pritchard wrote that, according to a source, “The Deadman” is set to return to in-ring action for the first time in nine months when he takes on Styles in Tampa, Florida on April 5.

“This could be a phenom-enal addition to the WrestleMania card in Tampa. According to a source speaking with Wrestlezone, AJ Styles versus The Undertaker is currently being planned for WrestleMania 36 in Tampa.”

Will AJ Styles be back for WrestleMania?

AJ Styles suffered an injury to his shoulder in the Royal Rumble match when he attempted a flip while selling a spear from the returning Edge.

Fortunately for the two-time WWE Champion, he recently confirmed on his Mixer channel that the injury will not prevent him from appearing at WrestleMania 36.

"I'm not missing WrestleMania. I'll scratch and claw my way there."

The Undertaker’s most recent WWE appearance

In November 2019, The Undertaker appeared out-of-character to discuss his legendary career on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show on the WWE Network.

As for in-ring appearances, he last featured on WWE television in September 2019 when he chokeslammed Sami Zayn on an episode of SmackDown.

The 54-year-old was backstage at the January 15 episode of NXT but he did not make an appearance in front of the live crowd.

