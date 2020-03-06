WWE Rumors - There is still 'hope' that injured current Champion will work at Elimination Chamber

Elimination Chamber

The Elimination Chamber PPV is just a few days away and WWE has promised two big Chamber matches for the PPV. One match will see Miz and Morrison put their SmackDown Tag Team Championships on the line against 5 other teams.

The second Chamber match will determine the new number one contender for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. The match will include Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Shayna Baszler and Asuka.

However, there have been reports stating that Asuka has suffered a legitimate hand injury and might not be able to compete at the Elimination Chamber. SRS had stated that WWE might just replace Asuka with Kairi Sane if the former Women's Champion is unable to compete.

Cagesideseats have stated that there is still hope that Asuka will be cleared to compete by the time Elimination Chamber rolls out.

The hope is still that Asuka will be able to work the Women’s Elimination Chamber match this weekend.

Asuka is currently one-half of the Women's tag-team Champions along with Kairi Sane. The Emperess of Tomorrow was scheduled for a clash with Shayna Bszler on RAW but couldn't compete due to the injury. She was replaced by Kairi Sane in the match.

While it is purely speculation at this point, the chances of Shayna Baszler winning the match are the highest. However, as per a recent report, Vince McMahon wasn't very happy with Baszler's performance on Monday.

Asuka is the most accomplished Superstar in the match and is likely the only other Superstar who has a chance of winning the brutal Elimination Chamber match if WWE decides not to go with the former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

Who do you think should win and face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36? Tell us in the comments!

