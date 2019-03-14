WWE Rumors: Top babyface to lose championship match at WrestleMania 35?

One of those three or maybe more may not walk out of 'Mania as the Champ.

What's the story?

Over the years, WrestleMania 35 has served as the platform for the culmination of various storylines. Every WWE Superstar dreams of having a quintessential WrestleMania moment and this year, three popular babyfaces are in contention to experience the high that comes with winning a major title at the Show of Shows.

Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Kofi Kingston are all expected to win the big one at 'Mania. However, we shouldn't get our hopes up too high as WWE could be planning something we aren't necessarily prepared for.

On the latest edition of the Oh, You Didn't Know! Podcast, Brad Shepard revealed that not every babyface on the 'Mania card may walk out of the show with a title strapped around their waist. An explanation was given behind the speculation and also a hint of what could be expected from a booking standpoint.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch is scheduled to take on Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship. Seth Rollins will take on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

As for the WWE Championship, Daniel Bryan is currently without an opponent but it seems obvious that WWE is building up Kofi Kingston for the deserved spot.

Vince McMahon put a major obstacle in Kingston's way as the New Day member will have to win a Gauntlet match next week on SmackDown to book his place in a match against Bryan at 'Mania.

Samoa Joe, Randy Orton, The Bar, and Erick Rowan will be Kingston's opponents in the seemingly insurmountable match on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. It is, however, all part of the plan to make Kingston look like a fighting babyface as he prepares for the biggest match of his career.

The heart of the matter

For those who are counting on all the three babyfaces to win their respective title matches, the folks from the Oh, You Didn't Know wrestling podcast have some bad news for you.

“If people think that Seth Rollins, and Kofi Kingston, and Becky Lynch are all walking out of WrestleMania as champions, yeah… I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news. I see that as very, very low odds," Shepard said.

Co-host Jon Fisher would add that the maximum that can be expected from the WWE is to have two babyfaces go over. That leaves one superstar who could potentially face major disappointment on April 7th.

What's next?

If we had to pick one out of three who we feel may not win a match at 'Mania, it would have to be Kofi Kingston. Recent reports suggested that WWE intends on having Bryan as a long-term heel champion and the Kofi angle is just a one-off thing.

However, plans in the WWE change faster than Finn Balor's title reigns on the main roster. You never know what the WWE Creative may throw at us.

