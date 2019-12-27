WWE Rumors: Top Champion 'begged' Vince McMahon to let him lose title

Vince McMahon ultimately decides who holds WWE's titles

One of the most memorable WWE moments of 2019 came at WrestleMania 35 when Kofi Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue listed some of their favourite moments from the last 12 months, which included Kingston’s long-awaited first WWE Championship triumph.

Kingston recently mentioned on The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast that Bryan was keen to lose the title to him at WrestleMania, and Colohue elaborated on that situation by revealing that “The Planet’s Champion” asked Vince McMahon on multiple occasions if he could drop the WWE Championship to his on-screen rival.

“KofiMania was definitely a very strong one [Storyline of the Year contender]. You talk about the poetic justice that was taking the title from Daniel Bryan. From day one, the beginnings of that storyline, the gauntlet match, Daniel Bryan was in and out of Vince McMahon’s office begging to lose the title to Kofi at WrestleMania. He was so far behind his fellow [Superstar], really wanted to see that happen.”

What’s next for Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston?

In recent months, both Superstars’ careers have changed drastically on SmackDown.

Daniel Bryan is now a babyface who, thanks to “The Fiend”, has short hair again, and he is currently preparing to face Baron Corbin and The Miz in a Triple Threat match on SmackDown to determine who is going to challenge Bray Wyatt’s alter-ego for the Universal Championship at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

Kofi Kingston, meanwhile, recovered from his nine-second WWE Championship loss to Brock Lesnar by regaining the SmackDown Tag Team titles with Big E from The Revival in November.