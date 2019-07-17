WWE Rumors: Top Raw stars backstage at SmackDown Live; Update on Bray Wyatt's appearance

WWE Smackdown Live

What's the story?

With the recently instituted Wild Card Rule in WWE seemingly out the window, it appears as if the brand split is mostly dead, with top talents from Raw and SmackDown Live appearing on both TV shows on a regular, random and weekly basis.

According to PWInsider.com, several top WWE Raw stars are indeed backstage at tonight's SmackDown Live tapings and are scheduled to be making appearances on the show.

In case you didn't know...

Weeks ago, Vince McMahon announced a Wildcard Rule in WWE which will allow three superstars from Raw to appear on SmackDown Live each week, and vice versa. The rule was later amended to four superstars from each brand, however, the rule seems to have been ignored in recent weeks and talents appear on both shows at random.

This week's WWE Raw episode featured a 10 man all-star battle royal main event, in addition to a fatal four-way women's match, which featured superstars from both the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters.

The heart of the matter...

According to a new report from PWInsider.com, Drew McIntyre, Cesaro and Samoa Joe are all backstage at WWE SmackDown Live and are expected to appear on the show tonight in some capacity. As of writing this, it remains unknown what WWE has planned for the Raw stars.

As for Bray Wyatt, despite him returning to WWE TV on Raw this week, PWInsider reports he is not backstage at SmackDown Live tonight and is not expected to make an appearance like he did on Raw.

What's next?

Tonight's WWE SmackDown Live, emanating from Worcester, Mass, is set to feature a "Town Hall meeting" hosted by Shane McMahon, a tag team match featuring Ember Moon and a mystery partner vs Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, and The IIconics vs The Kabuki Warriors in a WWE Women's Tag Team Title match.

