WWE Rumors - Top RAW Superstar could be out for 6 to 8 months due to unfortunate injury

Seth Rollins, AOP and Murphy.

As if the uncertainty surrounding the status of WrestleMania due to the worldwide Coronavirus outbreak wasn't enough, WWE now has to deal with another injury.

As confirmed by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rezar of The Authors of Pain tore his right bicep during the main event on the most recent episode of RAW.

Bryan Alvarez was the first to note the potential injury on the post-RAW edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio and his observation has turned out to be true.

Rezar reportedly suffered the injury while catching Montez Ford with a crossbody. The former NXT Tag Team Champion tagged himself out and as per Fightful.com, he informed Seth Rollins about the injury and went on to complete the match.

Exactly how this effects the AOP on television is to be determined. Surgery usually means six to eight months out. Rehabbing without surgery, which is possible with that injury, would still mean a few months out.

Rezar's right arm was seen hanging for the majority of the match and he was lucky that it was an 8-man tag team contest in which he could be protected.

The match saw Seth Rollins' faction take on the team of The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits, and the heels came out on top in the end.

Regarding Rezar's immediate future, how the injury affects his role on television is yet to be determined.

Advertisement

If Rezar undergoes surgery, he could be sidelined for a maximum of eight months. If he decides to rehab the injury without going under the knife, which is possible in the case of torn biceps, he would still need to be out of action for a few months.

WWE can afford to have Rezar on TV without him getting into the ring as he is a member of a large stable, however, it also depends on how serious his injury is and whether he would be forced to take some time off.

As always, we will keep you updated with regards to his status.