WWE Rumors: Top RAW Superstar to miss Monday Night RAW tapings?

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 75 // 26 May 2019, 02:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are once again being pitted against one another thanks to Shane McMahon

What's the story?

As reported by Fightful, WWE RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre is presently being advertised to appear at several SmackDown-branded house shows in the days to come.

Most notably, WWE is advertising McIntyre to appear at a couple of SmackDown house shows on June 3rd and June 10th respectively -- with both dates having the live broadcast of Monday Night RAW, set to air on the same night as the blue brand's live events.

This, in turn, has set the professional wrestling community abuzz, as to whether the WWE could likely be risking keeping one of its top RAW Superstars off Monday Night RAW in the June 3rd and June 10th episodes.

In case you didn't know...

Several years back, Drew McIntyre was initially introduced to the WWE as the future of the company -- The Chosen One -- by promotional head honcho Vince McMahon.

However, McIntyre's first stint with the WWE, saw him be eventually relegated to the role of an enhancement talent.

Regardless, the talented Scotsman parted ways with the company, rebuilt himself on the indie circuit, and subsequently returned to WWE -- Following which, he has been booked as one of the top Superstars on the main roster.

The heart of the matter

Considering the aforementioned facts, the general consensus in the professional wrestling community, is that WWE is unlikely to keep Drew McIntyre off Monday Night RAW, unless the "Scottish Psychopath" happens to be dealing with an injury or other unforeseen circumstances.

With that being said, McIntyre has now been booked to serve as Shane McMahon's ally in the latter's ongoing feud against Roman Reigns -- with Reigns being a "WWE Wild Card" Superstar, and Shane being a part of The McMahon Family i.e., The Authority; resultantly permitting both Reigns and Shane O'Mac to freely appear on both RAW and SmackDown.

Nevertheless, considering the fact that the WWE is now advertising McIntyre to appear at several SmackDown-branded live events in the month of June; the belief is that the WWE may likely be utilizing the Wild Card rule with the cerebral Scotsman as well, akin to Reigns.

Advertisement

It also implies that McIntyre could potentially miss out on appearing on the June 3rd and June 10th episodes of Monday Night RAW, as alluded toward by the list below --

Saturday 6/1 in Waco, Texas

Sunday 6/2 in College Station, Texas

Monday 6/3 in Corpus Christie, Texas (opposite that night's live Raw broadcast)

Sunday 6/9 in Stockton, CA

Monday 6/10 in Reno, Nevada (opposite that night's live Raw broadcast) [*Courtesy -- Fightful]

What's next?

It's essential for us to note that the WWE live event cards are always subject. to change, and the promotion could have McIntyre appear on the June 3rd and June 10th editions of Monday Night RAW if need be.

Also Read: WWE News: Jim Ross on real-life heat between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The following days will most definitely be crucial, for the WWE to determine whether they need McIntyre's services on RAW or SmackDown on the aforesaid dates.

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre focus more on RAW, or miss out on a couple of episodes in order to tend to the SmackDown side of things? Sound off!