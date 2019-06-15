WWE Rumors: Top SmackDown star's injury "worse than expected"

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that WWE superstar Lars Sullivan had suffered a minor injury that would only keep him out for a few days. However, new reports from F4WOnline, (via Wrestling Inc), Sullivan' injury may not have been as minor as hoped.

Lars Sullivan wrestled his first main roster match at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for WWE Super ShowDown 2019. His first opponents were the trio of Kalisto, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik, i.e, The Lucha House Party.

So far, WWE has taken a more conservative approach with Sullivan, having him squash lower mid-carders to establish a sense of dominance. However, he still hasn't entered a proper rivalry yet.

He was subject of quite some controversy in April (and before) after politically incorrect comments from years ago on an internet forum were discovered and exposed. He has since apologized to the locker room and been fined $100,000 for it as well.

According to F4Wonline, while Sullivan's injury was initially considered a minor one that would see him return in a few days, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. They reported that the injury was worse than expected.

He reportedly suffered the injury against The Lucha House Party on the latest episode of RAW. He's expected back for RAW, but that is most likely to be for medical evaluation and not an in-ring return.

It wouldn't be surprising to see WWE play it safe with Sullivan. They can always have him appear on TV in non-wrestling roles to protect him for a while. Worst case, they can give him an easy squash match at WWE Stomping Grounds in a week's time.

Hopefully, Sullivan recovers fast. He's already had a few roadblocks in his early stages.