×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Top SmackDown star's injury "worse than expected"

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
808   //    15 Jun 2019, 10:45 IST

SmackDown Live
SmackDown Live

What's the story?

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that WWE superstar Lars Sullivan had suffered a minor injury that would only keep him out for a few days. However, new reports from F4WOnline, (via Wrestling Inc), Sullivan' injury may not have been as minor as hoped.

In case you didn't know...

Lars Sullivan wrestled his first main roster match at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for WWE Super ShowDown 2019. His first opponents were the trio of Kalisto, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik, i.e, The Lucha House Party.

So far, WWE has taken a more conservative approach with Sullivan, having him squash lower mid-carders to establish a sense of dominance. However, he still hasn't entered a proper rivalry yet.

He was subject of quite some controversy in April (and before) after politically incorrect comments from years ago on an internet forum were discovered and exposed. He has since apologized to the locker room and been fined $100,000 for it as well.

The heart of the matter

According to F4Wonline, while Sullivan's injury was initially considered a minor one that would see him return in a few days, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. They reported that the injury was worse than expected.

He reportedly suffered the injury against The Lucha House Party on the latest episode of RAW. He's expected back for RAW, but that is most likely to be for medical evaluation and not an in-ring return.

It wouldn't be surprising to see WWE play it safe with Sullivan. They can always have him appear on TV in non-wrestling roles to protect him for a while. Worst case, they can give him an easy squash match at WWE Stomping Grounds in a week's time.

What's next?

Hopefully, Sullivan recovers fast. He's already had a few roadblocks in his early stages.

Tags:
Kalisto Lars Sullivan
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: Controversial top superstar out of action with injury after Matt Hardy match gets cancelled
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage details on WWE changing the finish to Lars Sullivan vs. Lucha House Party
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Rumors from this week you need to know (June 9th, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns and other SmackDown stars not appearing on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 3 Biggest questions from this week’s episode (June 4, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Bad news for John Cena's original WrestleMania 35 opponent
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Several WWE stars have inquired about going to AEW
RELATED STORY
5 WWE close calls that could've gone way worse
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 5 huge mistakes WWE made on this week’s episode (June 3, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 3 things we secretly learned on the show after Super ShowDown (June 11, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us