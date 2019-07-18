WWE Rumors: Top SmackDown Superstar allowed to cut unscripted promos

What's the story?

Kevin Owens recently turned face and has cut a few great promos, taking the attack to Shane McMahon recently on SmackDown Live.

A report in Sports Illustrated claims that The Prizefighter is allowed by WWE to cut unscripted promos on the blue brand, which shows the trust that Vince McMahon and co. have in the former Universal champion.

In case you didn't know...

Following last week's Fight for the Fallen show, which was AEW's third show, Chris Jericho, who had cut a vicious promo, revealed that what he said came off the cuff and that it wasn't scripted. He revealed that he did not have a script or need approval to cut the promo at the show.

Jericho said: "Just knowing I have a point and some directions that I may or may not want to go. When Hangman [Page] got busted open that changed the entire design of the promo, and it was very liberating. 'How good are you, Chris Jericho? Can you go out there live without a net and no pre-prepared memorized script and captivate an audience?'

"And I think it worked out very well. Of course I can do it, but we never, ever get that chance to do it in the WWE," said the current AEW star.

The heart of the matter

On the SmackDown go-home show of Extreme Rules, Owens cut a promo on Shane McMahon, accusing Shane of grabbing the spotlight when there were other Superstars who were much more deserving of the stage.

This seemed like a very off-the-cuff promo, and SI.com have revealed that that was the case with the promo. The report claims that Owens has bullet points that he uses to cut his promo and does not have a pre-approved script.

John Cena is possibly the other Superstar who has the freedom to cut his own promos, which shows that WWE have incredible trust in Owens.

Unscripted promos is what made the Attitude Era memorable, and with recent reports that WWE are going back to being non-PG, is this another indication that WWE are trying to ape the Attitude Era?

What's next?

Owens looks set to continue his feud with Shane McMahon after attacking him following SmackDown's first Town Hall meeting.