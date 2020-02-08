WWE Rumors - Top Superstar removed from TV due to contract dispute; could leave the company

There has been a lot of talk with regards to Rusev's WWE future and the past few months have done little to eliminate the uncertainty surrounding what lies ahead for the former United States Champion.

The Bulgarian Brute has not been featured on RAW for the past two weeks and the fans have naturally raised valid questions about his status.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Rusev has been taken off TV as he's currently locked in a contract dispute with the company. It was also revealed that the angle between Rusev and Bobby Lashley would not come to an ideal conclusion until WWE resolves the contract dispute with Rusev.

There should be a Rusev-Lashley blow-off after all that build, but Rusev has been taken off TV so it looks like he never gets his revenge at the end unless his contract situation works out.

Lana signed a new deal with the company back in November 2019 and the Ravishing Russian will be a featured talent for the next five years. While Lana has committed herself to a lucrative long-term future with WWE, her husband has chosen to take his time when it comes to signing a contract extension.

As of writing, Rusev has not agreed to a new deal and there is a possibility that he ends up leaving the company. The Superstar did change his Twitter bio to 'Soon to be free agent' last month, which hinted at his possible departure.

As stated above, the contract dispute could mean that WWE and Rusev are currently embroiled in intense negotiations and this point, we still don't know what caused the reported dispute between both parties.

It's safe to speculate that the company may have offered Rusev a massive figure to extend his tenure, as well as a possible creative push.

As reported earlier by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue, Paul Heyman is on a mission to convince Rusev to not quit. Rusev's storyline with Lana and Bobby Lashley was also meant to build him up as a top babyface again, and it did work as Rusev Day's resurgent popularity is all there to be experienced.

Rusev is over with the WWE Universe and the last thing that the company would want is to lose the 3-time United Champion, possibly to All Elite Wrestling or to another major rival.