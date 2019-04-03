×
WWE Rumors: Top WrestleMania 35 match could see massive swerve

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
417   //    03 Apr 2019, 12:36 IST

Could Brock Lesnar retain the Universal Championship at WrestleMania?
What's the story?

WrestleMania 35 is just a few days away and one of the biggest matches on the card sees 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar defend the WWE Universal Championship against 'The Architect' Seth Rollins.

Rollins was initially a heavy favorite to win the match but the tides now seem to be turning, with Lesnar being favored,

In case you didn't know...

The WWE Universal Championship was vacated by Roman Reigns last year after he revealed that he would be leaving the WWE because of health reasons. A match for the WWE Universal Championship was booked between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman for WWE Crown Jewel in November.

Lesnar beat Strowman after help from acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin who hit the 'Monster Among Men' with the Universal title belt.

Brock Lesnar has defended the title successfully since then and got a run for his money at Royal Rumble where Finn Balor took him to the limit.

On the same night, Seth Rollins won the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble match to set up a date with the Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 35.

The heart of the matter

The majority of the WWE Universe expect WrestleMania 35 to be the event where WWE crowned Seth Rollins as RAW's new top babyface after he vanquished 'The Beast'. However, it now looks like the result may not be as clear-cut as some fans expected.

In fact, according to WrestleZone, Brock Lesnar is now the favorite to win the match at WrestleMania at -125 as compared to Rollins -115, which isn't the biggest difference. It's worth mentioning that Rollins was initially viewed as the favorite but Lesnar has now seemingly usurped him.

What's next?

The 'Beast Incarnate' heads into WrestleMania as the Universal Champion this Sunday and defends his title against Seth Rollins.

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
