WWE Rumors: Triple H and Vince McMahon surprisingly missed TLC

17 Dec 2019

Triple H and Vince McMahon were not backstage at TLC.

It's pretty uncommon for both Triple H and Vince McMahon to be absent backstage during a major WWE PPV.

However, that's exactly what happened at TLC.

As revealed by John Pollock of POST Wrestling, Triple H and Vince McMahon were not present at the TLC show in Minneapolis.

The reasons behind their surprising absence were not revealed, however, Pollock did state that McMahon and Triple H weighed in with the WWE officials at the Target Center before the show. The identity of the person who oversaw the proceedings at TLC was also not revealed. It should be noted, though, that whoever was in charge of running the show may have been in constant touch with Triple H or Vince McMahon.

We still don't know what kept Triple H and Vince McMahon away from TLC but there are various possibilities.

The Game has been tied up with running NXT ever since the Black and Gold brand moved to a live TV slot on the USA Network. Vince McMahon has himself been busy with the XFL reboot that is scheduled to go on floors in 2020.

McMahon and Levesque have missed a few events this year due to their respective commitments towards XFL and NXT, and as of this writing, there are no updates regarding their availibility for the RAW after TLC.

TLC ended up being an underwhelming PPV as the show was marred by inconsistency. Apart from a few bright spots, the PPV largely failed to deliver.

The only positives from the PPV were the SmackDown Tag Team titles match, the solid singles bout between Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy, Bray Wyatt's character work and Daniel Bryan's return with his old look.

The main event match between The Kabuki Warriors and Charlotte & Becky Lynch was a messy affair in which Kairi Sane unfortunaetly suffered a possible concussion.

Did TLC suffer due to the absence of Triple H and Vince McMahon? We'll leave that up to you to decide.