WWE Rumors: Triple H calls out a former tag team champion in backstage meeting before RAW

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 08 Nov 2019, 15:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H.

As you may know by now, WWE organized a backstage meeting with the RAW roster this past week to address what had happened in Saudi Arabia.

As reported earlier, Vince McMahon told the talents that they were held up in Riyadh after the flight encountered mechanical issues.

Dave Meltzer revealed more details about the meeting in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He stated that Vince McMahon and Triple H opened up for questions during the meeting and nothing negative was brought up.

Randy Orton cracked a joke to lighten up the situation while Rusev thanked Mark Carrano for swiftly booking hotel rooms for the Superstars during the incident.

AJ Styles expressed his displeasure at not being able to get back in time to witness his son's wrestling matches. The talents also spoke about not being able to get in touch with their families as there was no Wi-Fi while they waited for their flight to leave Saudi Arabia.

Vince McMahon even cheekily asked the talents whether any of them wanted to kiss his a**.

Triple H reportedly called out Karl Anderson before the meeting got over. The Game asked the former RAW Tag Team Champion about the tweets he posted in the aftermath of the incident.

Here's what Meltzer disclosed in the WON:

Randy Orton said something but he was just trying to break tension by being funny and Vince said, “Anybody else want to just kiss my a**?” The meeting was about to wrap up when Paul Levesque called out Karl Anderson for making a remark on Twitter about who is going to be the locker room leader on Monday.

Advertisement

Anderson didn’t say much of anything. The situation with Anderson was that besides that remark, he tried to be funny by teasing the idea he was mad and wouldn’t go back, only to joke about it, saying that he needed to pay for a new pool. His wife responded back saying that it’s actually a second house but indicated not wanting him to go again for concerns about him being more important than the second house.

A.J. Styles spoke but didn’t say much. He was very unhappy that the delay caused him to miss one of his son’s wrestling matches. Rusev started and mostly thanked Mark Carrano of Talent Relations for his work in quickly booking hotel rooms for everyone while they were stranded. Nobody voiced anything negatively.

There were some remarks about how, at times during this ordeal, they didn’t have access to WiFi and thus couldn’t contact their families.

Meltzer's previous report about Seth Rollins giving a speech during the meeting turned out to be false, thus, as always, such backstage rumors should always be taken with a grain of salt.

WWE has seemingly moved on from the Saudi Arabian ordeal and is currently busy with the UK tour and the build-up for Survivor Series.

Now you can rate RAW, SmackDown and NXT matches on Sportskeeda!